Plea for CBI probe into Murder: Andhra Pradesh HC issues notices to respondents

Nuka Ratnam and Satyanarayana alleged that the State police had connived with Ananta Babu and their repeated pleas to the DGP and Principal Secretary (Home) to hand over probe to the CBI went in vain.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:45 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Union Home Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP and CBI Director to respond on the petition filed by the parents of Dalit youth Veedhi Subrahmanyam, who was allegedly murdered by YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar.

Dealing with a petition filed by his parents Nuka Ratnam and Satyanarayana, Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari directed the Union Home Secretary and others, who were issued notices, to file a counter with full details and posted the case on August 18.

Nuka Ratnam and Satyanarayana alleged that the State police had connived with Ananta Babu and their repeated pleas to the DGP and Principal Secretary (Home) to hand over the probe to the CBI went in vain. Subrahmanyam worked as a driver of Ananta Babu. They maintained that the police are trying to protect the MLC and they have no trust in the State police probe. They said justice will be rendered to them only by a CBI inquiry.

Verdict reserved

Arguments on the petition challenging the amendment to reduce the number of members in AP Dharmika Parishad to four from 21, concluded on Thursday. The division bench of the AP High Court comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice D Venkataramana reserved its judgement.

