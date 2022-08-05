Seeds closed day after toxic gas leak, CM orders safety audit of industries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA / VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered a safety audit of all industries in the State. The order was issued a day after a yet-to-be-identified toxic gas—the second incident in as many months—leaked at Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited in Brandix Special Economic Zone, Atchutapuram, on Tuesday night. More than 120 women took ill after inhaling the gas and were admitted to five hospitals in Anakapalle.

At a review meeting, Jagan also directed the set up of a high-level committee to probe the gas leak, identify the cause and initiate steps to plug such incidents in the future.A third-party panel was constituted, including senior experts from Hyderabad-based institutes—Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL)—with AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Member Convenor as the committee’s member secretary.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath visited an employee of the apparel unit in NTR Hospital on Wednesday. (Photo| Express)

“The committee can also invite other experts, as necessary, and submit the report in 30 days,” a GO issued by Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad read. Meanwhile, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath visited the NTR Area Hospital in Anakapalle and interacted with the affected women. The State government has ordered the temporary closure of the apparel unit, he told reporters.

Elaborating on the incident, the minister said, “Between 6:45 pm and 7:30 pm on Tuesday, the women (employees) experienced nausea and started vomiting.” Amarnath termed the incident unfortunate and said, “Similar incident was reported at the same plant two months ago, leaving several women employees sick. This time, too, the staff experienced similar symptoms.”

Condition of all 121 women stable, case registered against apparel unit

Quoting doctors, the minister said that the condition of all 121 women is stable. “The company would be solely responsible for the incident,” he asserted. The minister also inspected the M1 unit of the plant, where the gas leak was reported. Officials of the company informed Amarnath that no toxic gas was used at the unit, but there was a presence of gas on the premises. The source of the leak was not known, they said. Directing the APPCB to identify the cause of the gas leak, the minister reiterated that a State-level safety audit of all industries would be carried out.

When an unidentified toxic gas leaked at the same unit on June 3, a committee comprising State officials was constituted. Samples were collected and it was learnt that they were complex gases. Quoting PCB officials, the minister said a toxic gas was released after chemicals used for pest control entered the AC units.A show cause notice was issued to the company, he added. Meanwhile, Atchutapuram police have registered a case under IPC Sections 336 and 337 (endangering life) against the apparel unit.

