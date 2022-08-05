SRM-AP to offer computer courses to rural youth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP will be offering training in computer courses to rural youth from the Guntur and Vijayawada region. The four-week training programme will begin on August 22. “The initiative is a part of ISR endeavours of the university in becoming a regionally transformative institution,” stated Vice-Chancellor Prof V S Rao. Those who have passed SSC are eligible for the training.

The participants will be provided comprehensive training in web design principles, HTML, cascading stylesheets, JavaScript, and internet technologies through front-end development and Microsoft Office. The training classes will be conducted every day between 5.00 and 6.30 pm. Dr Dinesh Reddy, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science Engineering, will be the coordinator of the courses.

Prof T Ragunathan, Associate Dean-in-Charge (Engineering) - School of Engineering and Sciences; and Prof B V Babu, Dean-School of Engineering and Sciences, will oversee the training classes. Certificates will be issued to those who complete the courses.

