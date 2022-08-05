YSRC cautious as MP terms lewd video morphed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav on Thursday categorically denied charges of making a video call in the nude to an unidentified woman, and termed the clip “morphed.” The video showed a man, purportedly the YSRC leader, exposing himself to the woman. The widely circulated lewd video prompted TDP to launch a broadside against Madhav, who retaliated saying the doctored clip was circulated by opposition leaders, Chintakayala Vijay, Ponnuri Vamsi and Sivakrishna. An apparently embarrassed YSRC, meanwhile, adopted a cautious stand. The party said the MP would not be spared if a test proved the video was genuine. YSRC General Secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the party was viewing the issue seriously. “The person in question has sought a police probe, claiming that it is a morphed video. Our party strives for women's empowerment. Our leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, would not remain silent (if the video is genuine and the MP is involved),” Sajjala said. “If the MP is found to be involved, the party will take strict action against him, and certainly set an example for others,” he added. Earlier, Madhav said he had taken up the issue with the district superintendent of police and the cyber crime wing, urging them to investigate the issue. “My video was taken while I was working out in the gym, and it was morphed and posted on social media,” the MP claimed, adding that he would file a defamation suit against those behind the incident. Rejecting the MP’s claim, the TDP said Madhav was shamelessly denying the fact and trying to get away by claiming innocence. “In an earlier instance, YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu made some objectionable remarks against a woman. But he was inducted into the State cabinet,” TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said. TDP general secretary Chintakayala Vi jay responded by saying, “The MP is shamelessly levelling baseless allegations against me and the media.” He further demanded Gorantla Madhav resign as MP.