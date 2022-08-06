Home States Andhra Pradesh

AIDS-free Andhra Pradesh by 2030: Minister Rajani

The minister stressed that prevention was the only mantra to overcome the impact of AIDS on the society, and hailed the efforts of the APSACS in controlling the spread of the diesease.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani has said the government has been working with the aim to make the State free of AIDS by 2030. She was participating in a programme organised by AP State Aids Control Society (APSACS) here on Friday at APIIC Conference hall here, and released a newsletter, Meeku Toduga, issue published by APSACS.

The minister stressed that prevention was the only mantra to overcome the impact of AIDS on society, and hailed the efforts of the APSACS in controlling the spread of the disease. Principal secretary MT Krishna Babu appreciated APSACS for bringing out the newsletter. APSACS state project director GS Naveen Kumar and health commissioner J Nivas were also present.

