Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for New Delhi on Saturday from Hyderabad.

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on a two-day visit on Saturday evening. According to the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will go to Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday afternoon to attend the marriage of AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’ son.

Later, he will reach Visakhapatnam by helicopter. From Vizag, Jagan will go to Delhi in the evening. On Sunday, Jagan will attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting in the Cultural Centre in Rashtrapati Bhavan from 9.45 am to 4.30 pm. After attending the meeting, the Chief Minister will return to his camp office at Tadepalli on Sunday night.

Chandrababu Naidu to call on President 

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for New Delhi on Saturday from Hyderabad. He will make a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu. Later, Naidu will participate in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav National Committee meeting. He will return to Hyderabad the same day.

