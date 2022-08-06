Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government mulls faceless system for registrations 

In a press release, the senior official asserted that the government has been taking all steps to ensure a transparent registration process.

Published: 06th August 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purposes only(Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Stamps and Registration is mulling over developing a “faceless” system to weed out middlemen and corruption, Special Chief Secretary Rajay Bhargava said on Friday.The system, which will eliminate human intervention, is part of the department’s move to ensure a transparent, corruption-free process. Bhargava appealed to the public to call the toll-free number, 14400, of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to report graft in sub-registrar offices in the State.

Elaborating on the current registration process, Bhargava said, “A data entry system has been introduced where the members of the public can upload their details on IG Registration and Stamps website (IGRS) for registration and get a time slot to visit the sub-registrar office and complete the process in 20 minutes.”
Bhargava added that on the directions of Chief Minsiter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, prominent banners displaying the process to download the Anti-Corruption Bureau App, ‘ACB 14400,’ have been fixed at sub-registrar offices across the State to encourage public to lodge graft-related complaints. Referring to the government’s decision to decentralise registration services, he said middlemen and corruption would be eliminated as the village and ward secretariats would be managing the services.

Pointing out that registration services have been launched at 51 village and ward secretariats, the special chief secretary urged the public to use the facilities.He added that registration services would be launched in another 2,000 villages by October 2, 2022.  District registrars have been directed to visit at least three sub-registrar offices a week to monitor punctuality and delivery of services, besides ensuring there is no corruption, Bhargava said, adding that surprise visits will be undertaken by the Commissioner, Inspector General and Special Chief Secretary as well.

He said biometric attendance system is being enforced at all registration offices and added that CCTV cameras were recently installed at all sub-registrar offices in the State, which would be monitored by the head of the department to ensure proper functioning of the department.

