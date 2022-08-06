Home States Andhra Pradesh

Food park worth Rs 28.74 crore to come up in Vizianagaram

The MoS was replying to a question raised by Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Published: 06th August 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Pexels)

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has approved a food park at Alamandha in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh. The project worth Rs 28.74 crore was approved under the Agro Processing Cluster scheme on November 11 last year, and an amount of Rs 5.9 crore was initially granted, said Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel.

The MoS was replying to a question raised by Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The Union Minister added the timeline for completion of projects already approved under the APC scheme was 24 months in most areas and 30 months in North Eastern and Himalayan states (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir & Uttarakhand).

The Union Minister also explained that the government has taken up various policy measures and reforms to support food processing sector, such as inclusion of food & agro-based processing and cold chain units, as agricultural activity under the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) norms in April 2015.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shifted from product-by-product approval to an ingredient and additive-based approval process.“A Special Food Processing Fund of Rs 2,000 crore was set up with NABARD to provide affordable credit for investments in setting up Mega Food Parks as well as processing units in the MFPs,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Food Processing Industries Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel NABARD Agro Processing Cluster scheme
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp