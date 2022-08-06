Guntur district readies plan for Swachh programme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to make villages litter-free and successfully implement the Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam programme, the district administration has prepared a special action plan to effectively use the 238 solid wealth processing units set up in the district. Out of the 238 units, 217 are in use.

The government programme is currently being implemented in 238 villages in 15 mandals. As many as 868 CLAP Mithras are appointed, and given tricycles, e-autorickshaws and tractors were given for door-to-door collection of waste. The CLAP Mithras are also expected to segregate the garbage and shift them to the wealth processing units.

Also, the officials are taking necessary action to filter drainage water and pump them into ponds, and wells in the villages. The officials are also conducting workshops for sarpanches to lead these programmes and make sure that sanitation works go on properly. Collector M Venugopal Reddy called upon the officials to give priority to sanitation and curb the spread of seasonal diseases.

