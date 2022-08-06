Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur district readies plan for Swachh programme

The CLAP Mithras are also expected to segregate the garbage and shift them to the wealth processing units.

Published: 06th August 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage collection image used for representational purposes

Garbage collection image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to make villages litter-free and successfully implement the Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam programme, the district administration has prepared a special action plan to effectively use the 238 solid wealth processing units set up in the district. Out of the 238 units, 217 are in use.

The government programme is currently being implemented in 238 villages in 15 mandals. As many as 868 CLAP Mithras are appointed, and given tricycles, e-autorickshaws and tractors were given for door-to-door collection of waste. The CLAP Mithras are also expected to segregate the garbage and shift them to the wealth processing units.

Also, the officials are taking necessary action to filter drainage water and pump them into ponds, and wells in the villages. The officials are also conducting workshops for sarpanches to lead these programmes and make sure that sanitation works go on properly. Collector M Venugopal Reddy called upon the officials to give priority to sanitation and curb the spread of seasonal diseases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur district Swachh programme
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp