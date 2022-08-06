Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

Published: 06th August 2022

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of the southwest monsoon, heavy rains occurred at one or two places in Anantapur and YSR districts of Rayalaseema and Krishna and Prakasam districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday. Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning/gusty winds speed 40-50kmph likely at isolated places in North coastal districts.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in the Rayalaseema region, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in south coastal districts on Saturday. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

