High alert in AP's Vizhianagaram district as tiger attacks cow at Kannam village

Forest, revenue and police officials advised villagers against venturing into agriculture fields after sunset.

Published: 06th August 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 08:53 AM

The pugmarks of the tiger found in Kannam village in Vizhianagaram district on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Fear gripped Dattirajeru mandal again after an animal, suspected to be the tiger that have been prowling human habitations for more than two-and-a-half months, attacked and injured a cow tethered at a mango orchard in Kannam village early on Friday.

Forest department officials, who visited the village in the aftermath of the incident, found the pug marks of a tiger. Vizianagaram Forest Range Officer Appalaraju said an alert has been sounded in several villages of Dattirajeru. Four sets of camera traps have been laid to track the movements of the elusive animal. Forest, revenue and police officials advised villagers against venturing into agriculture fields after sunset.Officials expressed suspicion that the tiger might still be roaming in the surrounding hills.

Vizianagaram Forest range officer (FRO) Appalaraju said alert had ben sounded in the villages in Dattirajeru mandal.The presence of the sub-adult tiger was first found at Prathipadu, Kakinada, on May 23. It has since traversed five districts —Kakinada, East Godavari, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram — hunting cattle and spreading fear among villagers. 

