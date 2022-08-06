Propagate our good work, Andhra CM exhorts YSRC cadre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has exhorted YSRC cadre to strive to script history by achieving cent per cent election results. Addressing the party workers from Rajam Assembly constituency on Friday, he said Rs 775 crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes under DBT in the Rajam segment alone.

“We have implemented 95% of promises made in the YSRC election manifesto. It should be explained to each and every household. They should also be informed that the YSRC government has allotted over 12,403 housing plots worth Rs 248 crore, besides taking up construction of 9,509 houses at a cost of Rs 171 crore,” he said.

“My father YS Rajasekhara Reddy used to say that a conducive atmosphere should be created for the party MLAs and workers to visit every house in a village. No eligible person should be excluded from any welfare scheme. Now, we are working with the same spirt. This message needs to be percolated to every household in the constituency,” he said, underlining the need for establishing a strong relationship between the cadre and volunteers at the grassroots level.

“We need to form booth committees by providing 50% representation to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. It should also be ensured that there are 50% women in each committee. Remember one point, our target is to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the State,” he asserted.

The YSRC president exuded confidence of achieving the target as the party made a clean sweep in the local boy elections by winning even Kuppam represented by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, something which has never happened in the past.

“I need the support of all the cadre to keep performing and we should work towards scripting history in YSRC style,” he exhorted. Rajam MLA K Jogulu and MLC P Vikrant were also present.

