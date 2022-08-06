Somu Veerraju deplores YSRC, TDP false campaign against BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday lashed out at the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP for resorting to a propaganda of lies and trying to discredit the saffron party. Speaking to mediapersons here, he accused both the parties of adopting double standards. The Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is a national project, was handed over to the State government at the request of the previous TDP regime and YS Chowdary is witness to it, he said.

“The BJP has never backed out of its promises unlike the TDP and in spite of such cheating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never targeted the State and only strove for its development. When the TDP regime failed to develop the capital city, the YSRC government came up with the proposal of three capitals. The Centre has not done any injustice to the State in this regard,” he averred.Somu lambasted Communists for their proposed padayatra for the capital city and said no one knows, with whom they ally and part ways.

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday lashed out at the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP for resorting to a propaganda of lies and trying to discredit the saffron party. Speaking to mediapersons here, he accused both the parties of adopting double standards. The Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is a national project, was handed over to the State government at the request of the previous TDP regime and YS Chowdary is witness to it, he said. “The BJP has never backed out of its promises unlike the TDP and in spite of such cheating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never targeted the State and only strove for its development. When the TDP regime failed to develop the capital city, the YSRC government came up with the proposal of three capitals. The Centre has not done any injustice to the State in this regard,” he averred.Somu lambasted Communists for their proposed padayatra for the capital city and said no one knows, with whom they ally and part ways.