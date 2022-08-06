Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA Srikanth Reddy, BJP secretary Satya Kumar locked in verbal duel

Satya Kumar lambasted YSRC for ignoring the rehabilitation of Polavaram project displaced families. 

Published: 06th August 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar. (Photo | Twitter/ satyakumar_y)

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar. (Photo | Twitter/ satyakumar_y)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA and party official spokesperson G Srikanth Reddy took exception to the comments of BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar on the YSRC government. The latter retaliated back stating that there was nothing wrong in what he had said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kadapa, Srikanth Reddy said Satya Kumar was criticising the Chief Minister for more media coverage and political mileage. “What he spoke at the conclusion of BJP padayatra in Amaravati are a pack of lies and he should be called Asatya Kumar. We strongly condemn his comments,” he stated.

He alleged that Satya Kumar was one of those leaders who are trying to make way for TDP in BJP. Those comments were made out of jealousy, he said.Srikanth Reddy demanded that the BJP explain where has its Rayalaseema declaration gone, in which it had supported Kurnool as the seat for High Court.  “Is BJP  for decentralisation or not?” he asked.

Addressing a media conference later in the evening, Satya Kumar asked the YSRC MLA not to make baseless allegations against the BJP.“We are not family political parties. We are still stick to our demand for High Court in Kurnool. In fact, it was YSRC which failed to make such a move while in the opposition. Today, the Centre has clearly said it did not receive any proposal from AP for shifting the High Court to Kurnool,” he said.

Satya Kumar lambasted YSRC for ignoring the rehabilitation of Polavaram project displaced families.  “While in the opposition, the YSRC cried that there was scam in Polavaram and Amaravati, but it did not initiate any effort to probe them after coming to power in the State,” he pointed out.

He advised the YSRC MLA to do his homework before criticising others and said neither the TDP government nor YSRC has provided land for the National Manufacturing Zone proposed in the State. He dared the YSRC for an open debate on who did what for the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Srikanth Reddy BJP Satya Kumar
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp