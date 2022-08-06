YSRC MLA Srikanth Reddy, BJP secretary Satya Kumar locked in verbal duel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA and party official spokesperson G Srikanth Reddy took exception to the comments of BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar on the YSRC government. The latter retaliated back stating that there was nothing wrong in what he had said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kadapa, Srikanth Reddy said Satya Kumar was criticising the Chief Minister for more media coverage and political mileage. “What he spoke at the conclusion of BJP padayatra in Amaravati are a pack of lies and he should be called Asatya Kumar. We strongly condemn his comments,” he stated.

He alleged that Satya Kumar was one of those leaders who are trying to make way for TDP in BJP. Those comments were made out of jealousy, he said.Srikanth Reddy demanded that the BJP explain where has its Rayalaseema declaration gone, in which it had supported Kurnool as the seat for High Court. “Is BJP for decentralisation or not?” he asked.

Addressing a media conference later in the evening, Satya Kumar asked the YSRC MLA not to make baseless allegations against the BJP.“We are not family political parties. We are still stick to our demand for High Court in Kurnool. In fact, it was YSRC which failed to make such a move while in the opposition. Today, the Centre has clearly said it did not receive any proposal from AP for shifting the High Court to Kurnool,” he said.

Satya Kumar lambasted YSRC for ignoring the rehabilitation of Polavaram project displaced families. “While in the opposition, the YSRC cried that there was scam in Polavaram and Amaravati, but it did not initiate any effort to probe them after coming to power in the State,” he pointed out.

He advised the YSRC MLA to do his homework before criticising others and said neither the TDP government nor YSRC has provided land for the National Manufacturing Zone proposed in the State. He dared the YSRC for an open debate on who did what for the State.

