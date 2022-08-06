Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy moves private member bill in Rajya Sabha on capital

This was one of the three private member bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Vijayasai Reddy.

Published: 06th August 2022

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy moved a private member bill in the Rajya Sabha on Friday emphasising the need for the State Legislative Assembly to have explicit powers to establish one or more capitals.

It is a prerogative of the States to decide on their capital cities, but there needs to be clarity on the issue and there is a need for amendment to Article 3A, he stated. This was one of the three private member bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Vijayasai Reddy.

The other two were the Representation of People Amendment Bill, 2022 and Press Council (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced to enable the members of Parliament and State legislatures get mandatory bail for the purpose of participating in the proceedings of their respective houses and voting in the elections for the president and vice-president or any other office.

The Press Council (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced to give teeth to the Press Council of India to act against fake news being spread by ‘All Biased News’ Channels.

