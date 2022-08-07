Boy killed, 2 hurt in freak car mishap in Vijayawada's Kamsalipet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 14-year-old boy died and two others sustained injuries when a car hit them while they were playing in front of their house at Kamsalipet under the Two Town police station limits on Saturday afternoon. The deceased boy was identified as Shaik Chand Basha. Azeem and Kishore were injured in the mishap.

Two Town police inspector A Subramanyam said K Rajasekhar (24), along with his uncle, went to Kamsalipet in a car bearing registration number AP07 DJ 3415, to invite their relatives to the wedding of the latter’s daughter.

When his uncle asked Rajasekhar to bring wedding cards from the car, he unlocked the door and turned on the engine. The car, which was in gear shift, jumped at once and knocked down the three children in front of it. Basha died on the spot in the incident. Basha, an SSC student, was living with his divorced mother Shakira. “Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s mother, a case has been registered. The accused has been taken into custody,” the inspector added.

