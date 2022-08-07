Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boy killed, 2 hurt in freak car mishap in Vijayawada's Kamsalipet

The deceased boy was identified as Shaik Chand Basha. Azeem and Kishore were injured in the mishap.

Published: 07th August 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 14-year-old boy died and two others sustained injuries when a car hit them while they were playing in front of their house at Kamsalipet under the Two Town police station limits on Saturday afternoon. The deceased boy was identified as Shaik Chand Basha. Azeem and Kishore were injured in the mishap.

Two Town police inspector A Subramanyam said K Rajasekhar (24), along with his uncle, went to Kamsalipet in a car bearing registration number AP07 DJ 3415, to invite their relatives to the wedding of the latter’s daughter.

When his uncle asked Rajasekhar to bring wedding cards from the car, he unlocked the door and turned on the engine. The car, which was in gear shift, jumped at once and knocked down the three children in front of it. Basha died on the spot in the incident. Basha, an SSC student, was living with his divorced mother Shakira. “Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s mother, a case has been registered. The accused has been taken into custody,” the inspector added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamsalipet Shaik Chand Basha Kishore
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp