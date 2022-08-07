Home States Andhra Pradesh

Budding photographer documents ‘rare’ insects in Seshachalam forests

Siddarth, who finished BSc in microbiology from Vidya Niketan in 2019, developed his interest in photography in his college days.

Published: 07th August 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Black Percher, Charcoal Winged Percher and Southern Sickle Bush are not new to Seshachalam forests. Despite their occasional sightings, they were not officially documented as the inhabitants of the forests until now. O Inesh Siddarth, a 25-year-old from Tirupati, claims to be the first individual to document the presence of these three species in the ranges.

Siddarth, who finished their BSc in microbiology from Vidya Niketan in 2019, developed his interest in photography during his college days. “I started my photography journey by capturing sunrise and sunset because they bring out the best in a person.” Siddarth said he also participated in photo walks and bird walks organised by avid ornithologists and wildlife photographers, which exposed him to the world of macro photography.

Inesh Siddarth has sold pictures taken by him to Shutter Count, Adobe Stock, Getty Images and other such platforms.

“During a photo walk, I captured a butterfly for which I waited six hours to get a clear and close view. I photographed a red dragonfly for which I got the first prize in a wildlife photography contest,” Siddarth said.“At Seshachalam forest, I saw many insects and captured black dragonflies, which no one had captured before,” Siddarth said, adding that it took him four-and-half-hours to get the perfect shot.

Siddarth has also sold his photographs to Shutter Count, Adobe Stock, Getty Images and other such platforms.“I pooled `25,000 by selling the photos I clicked and through my savings, I bought a new DSLR camera,” he added. Siddarth said he wants to emulate his favourite photographer Varun Aditya who won NatGeo Nature Photographer of the Year in 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black Percher Charcoal Winged Percher Southern Sickle Bush Seshachalam forests O Inesh Siddarth photography
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp