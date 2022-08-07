MP’s video call: Women’s Commission seeks report from DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after a video of ruling YSRC MP from Hindupur Gorantla Madhav involved in an obscene video call surfaced on the social media platforms, the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma asked Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy to conduct a detailed probe into the issue.

The police official-turned-politician, Madhav, found himself in the middle of a controversy on Thursday after a purported video surfaced on various social media platforms where he was seen conversing with a woman in a WhatsApp video call. However, Madhav claimed that a video of him working out in a gym shirtless has been morphed to create an obscene video to defame him for political gains. Responding to the incident, the chairperson requested Rajendranath Reddy to take necessary action at the earliest and submit a report to the commission within 15 days.

“The Mahila Commission took the issue seriously and ordered the DGP to conduct a detailed investigation and find the facts behind it. We also took MP Gorantla Madhav’s claims of calling the video a fake into consideration. Necessary action would be initiated based on the police report,” Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma told TNIE.

