TTD invites Maha CM Ekanath Shinde to Bhoomi Puja

Published: 07th August 2022 04:13 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on Saturday invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the Bhoomi Puja of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple scheduled to be held at Navi Mumbai on August 21.

Both the CM and Deputy CM expressed their desire to take part in the Bhoomi Puja. The Maharashtra government has allotted 10 acres with an estimated market value of about Rs 500 crore to TTD for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple at Ulwe near Navi Mumbai.

