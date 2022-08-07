Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman Maoist leader surrenders before police in Andhra's Chintur

The Maoist leader belongs to Salibudipa village in Yetapaka mandal of the district and studied up to Class 9 at  Narsingapadu High School.

Published: 07th August 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:CPI (Maoist) Telangana committee member Podium Jogamma alias Rithika (22), who carried a reward of `1 lakh on her head, on Saturday surrendered before Chintur police
 Disclosing details, Alluri Sitaramaraju district Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar and ASP G Krishnakanth said the Maoist commander was booked in two cases.

The Maoist leader belongs to Salibudipa village in Yetapaka mandal of the district and studied up to Class 9 at  Narsingapadu High School. Jogamma joined the Maoists in 2019 when the party leaders used to visit her village to conduct meetings and cultural programmes.

She was involved in two instances of exchange of fire with the security forces in April 2021 and February 2022 in Agency areas. The police said 22 security personnel and three Maoists were killed in an encounter held at Jeeramguda area in Chhattisgarh.

Rithika said that there is no cooperation to the Naxal movement from the people and they are reluctant to support the Maoists. She alleged that the party leaders gave up their ideology and were resorting to anti-social activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI(M) Telangana Podium Jogamma bounty
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp