Woman Maoist leader surrenders before police in Andhra's Chintur

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:CPI (Maoist) Telangana committee member Podium Jogamma alias Rithika (22), who carried a reward of `1 lakh on her head, on Saturday surrendered before Chintur police

Disclosing details, Alluri Sitaramaraju district Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar and ASP G Krishnakanth said the Maoist commander was booked in two cases.

The Maoist leader belongs to Salibudipa village in Yetapaka mandal of the district and studied up to Class 9 at Narsingapadu High School. Jogamma joined the Maoists in 2019 when the party leaders used to visit her village to conduct meetings and cultural programmes.

She was involved in two instances of exchange of fire with the security forces in April 2021 and February 2022 in Agency areas. The police said 22 security personnel and three Maoists were killed in an encounter held at Jeeramguda area in Chhattisgarh.

Rithika said that there is no cooperation to the Naxal movement from the people and they are reluctant to support the Maoists. She alleged that the party leaders gave up their ideology and were resorting to anti-social activities.

