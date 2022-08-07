Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman Maoist leader surrenders before police in Andhra's Chintur

The Maoist leader belongs to Salibudipa village in Yetapaka mandal of the district and studied up to Class 9 at  Narsingapadu High School.

Published: 07th August 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:CPI (Maoist) Telangana committee member Podium Jogamma alias Rithika (22), who carried a reward of `1 lakh on her head, on Saturday surrendered before Chintur police
 Disclosing details, Alluri Sitaramaraju district Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar and ASP G Krishnakanth said the Maoist commander was booked in two cases.

The Maoist leader belongs to Salibudipa village in Yetapaka mandal of the district and studied up to Class 9 at  Narsingapadu High School. Jogamma joined the Maoists in 2019 when the party leaders used to visit her village to conduct meetings and cultural programmes.

She was involved in two instances of exchange of fire with the security forces in April 2021 and February 2022 in Agency areas. The police said 22 security personnel and three Maoists were killed in an encounter held at Jeeramguda area in Chhattisgarh.

Rithika said that there is no cooperation to the Naxal movement from the people and they are reluctant to support the Maoists. She alleged that the party leaders gave up their ideology and were resorting to anti-social activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI(M) Telangana Podium Jogamma bounty
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp