Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bronze statues of unsung heroes unveiled at Andhra's Prakasam

It may be noted that the 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, designer of the national flag, was celebrated across the country on the same day.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Statues of Pedda Bayalodu and Hanumanthappa, two unsung tribal freedom fighters, were installed at the Thummala Bayalu forest area in Prakasam district on August 2. While the installation, done as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, did accord due recognition to the warriors, the rather low-key event went unnoticed.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Srisailam organised the programme, where Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora, Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh and several MLAs of ST Assembly constituencies unveiled the bronze statues of the two Chenchu martyrs.

It may be noted that the 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, designer of the national flag, was celebrated across the country on the same day. According to the then British government’s gazette and information available in books, Kudumula Pedda Bayanna alias Pedda Bayalodu was born in the Pedda Chenchu tribal hamlet of Thummala Bayalu village in the Nallamala-Srisailam forest range.

Hanumanthappa was a native of Kothapalli village in the Nallamala forest region, Nandyal district. He studied up to matriculation. Much like Alluri Sitarama Raju’s rebellion, these two heroes fought against the British and their policies which forced tribesmen to pay pelts of tiger, deer and other animals as tax for living in the forest. P4

