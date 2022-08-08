Friendship Day turned fatal: Kurnool techie drowns as floodwaters wash car away

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A Trip with friends on Friendship Day turned fatal for a young software engineer when the car they were travelling in was washed away by the strong currents of an overflowing Kundu River at Munugundu village in Panyam police limits of Nandyal district on Sunday.

Identifying the deceased as Dinesh Achari (26) of Goothy Petrol Bunk Area in Kurnool, police said the local residents rescued the other three occupants of the car. Achari, employed at Wipro in Hyderabad, and friends Sreehari, Sivaram and Hyndava were going to Sri Subbarayudu Swamy temple in Kothuru, when the car was washed away near Munugundu bridge between Tellapuri and Gaggaturu villages. The river was overflowing following incessant torrential showers.

KURNOOL: A Trip with friends on Friendship Day turned fatal for a young software engineer when the car they were travelling in was washed away by the strong currents of an overflowing Kundu River at Munugundu village in Panyam police limits of Nandyal district on Sunday. Identifying the deceased as Dinesh Achari (26) of Goothy Petrol Bunk Area in Kurnool, police said the local residents rescued the other three occupants of the car. Achari, employed at Wipro in Hyderabad, and friends Sreehari, Sivaram and Hyndava were going to Sri Subbarayudu Swamy temple in Kothuru, when the car was washed away near Munugundu bridge between Tellapuri and Gaggaturu villages. The river was overflowing following incessant torrential showers.