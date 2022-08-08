Home States Andhra Pradesh

Friendship Day turned fatal: Kurnool techie drowns as floodwaters wash car away

The river was overflowing following incessant torrential showers.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A Trip with friends on Friendship Day turned fatal for a young software engineer when the car they were travelling in was washed away by the strong currents of an overflowing Kundu River at Munugundu village in Panyam police limits of Nandyal district on Sunday.

Identifying the deceased as Dinesh Achari (26) of Goothy Petrol Bunk Area in Kurnool, police said the local residents rescued the other three occupants of the car. Achari, employed at Wipro in Hyderabad, and friends Sreehari, Sivaram and Hyndava were going to Sri Subbarayudu Swamy temple in Kothuru, when the car was washed away near Munugundu bridge between Tellapuri and Gaggaturu villages. The river was overflowing following incessant torrential showers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Friendship Day
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp