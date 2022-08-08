Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mega APCO showrooms to come up across Andhra Pradesh

An amount of Rs 567.07 crore was spent on the development of handlooms under the ‘YSR Nethanna’ scheme in State in the last three  years.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Industries, IT, Commerce, Handlooms and Textiles Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday said that steps are being taken to set up APCO mega showrooms across the State on the lines of such shops in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kolkata. He noted that there is a good recognition and demand for handlooms and silk textiles all over the country.

He was speaking at the State-level 8th National Handloom Day celebrations at the Zilla Parishad Hall. He said that they set a target to sell handloom clothes worth Rs 100 crore in the coming year across the State. Mentioning that the celebrations are held in all the 26 districts of the State, he said that the handloom sector is the largest employer in the country,  after agriculture. He informed that 1 lakh 30 thousand handloom workers are directly working in the State and another 70,000 people are dependent on the sector.

An amount of Rs 567.07 crore was spent on the development of handlooms under the ‘YSR Nethanna’ scheme in the State in the last three years. The minister claimed that handloom cloths worth Rs 49 lakh were sold through e-commerce, adding that Mega APCO showrooms will come up in Visakhapatnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudivada Amarnath APCO National Handloom Day Handloom Day YSR Nethanna
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp