YSRC's 'Gadapa Gadapaku' a big failure: TDP leader Yanamala

The MLAs were finding it difficult to give satisfactory replies to the people’s questions pertaining lack of basic amenities and the government’s failure to fulfil its election promises. 

Published: 08th August 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday termed the YSRC’s Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme a failure as people had started confronting local MLAs for failing to deliver goods. Speaking to media persons, he alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had betrayed the people. There were instances when people held placards at some places urging YSRC leaders not to visit their houses as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku programme, he said.

The MLAs were finding it difficult to give satisfactory replies to the people’s questions pertaining lack of basic amenities and the government’s failure to fulfil its election promises.  More and more land could be brought under cultivation if the government spent the total debt amount of Rs 5 lakh crore on irrigation. No industrialists evinced interest in investing in the State due to the regressive policies of the YSRC government, he pointed out.

