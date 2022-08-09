Home States Andhra Pradesh

Central teams to visit four flood-hit districts in Andhra Pradesh on Aug 10, 11

On August 10, one team will visit Alluri Sitarama Raju district and the other team will tour the Eluru district.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes(Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Image used for representational purposes(Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two inter-ministerial teams of the Central government will visit the Godavari river flood-affected areas in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, and B R Ambedkar Konaseema districts for two days from Wednesday to assess the flood-related damage.

In a release issued on Monday, AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMCA) Director Dr BR Ambedkar informed that two teams consisting of six members led by Financial Advisor  (NDMA) in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Ravinesh Kumar will visit the flood-affected areas on August 10 and 11.

On August 10, one team will visit Alluri Sitarama Raju district and the other team will tour the Eluru district. On August 11, both the teams will visit Alluri Sitarama Raju Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Later in the day, the Central teams will meet the Chief Minister. Dr K Manoharan, Sravan Kumar Singh, P Devendar Rao, M Muruganathan and Avavind Kumar Soni are the members in the teams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp