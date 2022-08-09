Central teams to visit four flood-hit districts in Andhra Pradesh on Aug 10, 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two inter-ministerial teams of the Central government will visit the Godavari river flood-affected areas in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, and B R Ambedkar Konaseema districts for two days from Wednesday to assess the flood-related damage.

In a release issued on Monday, AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMCA) Director Dr BR Ambedkar informed that two teams consisting of six members led by Financial Advisor (NDMA) in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Ravinesh Kumar will visit the flood-affected areas on August 10 and 11.

On August 10, one team will visit Alluri Sitarama Raju district and the other team will tour the Eluru district. On August 11, both the teams will visit Alluri Sitarama Raju Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Later in the day, the Central teams will meet the Chief Minister. Dr K Manoharan, Sravan Kumar Singh, P Devendar Rao, M Muruganathan and Avavind Kumar Soni are the members in the teams.

