Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu daydreaming of CM chair, says Sajjala

Alleges TDP’s chief’s bid to make deals by extending support to BJP in Telangana and seeking return support in AP

Published: 09th August 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has lambasted Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments that the yellow party will return to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024. 

“He (Naidu) is daydreaming,” Sajjala said at a press conference on Monday. Describing Naidu as a “man without morals”, the Government Advisor (Public Affairs) said that the TDP chief has been looking for political alliances as the Opposition party reached the “ventilator stage” after losing the 2019 elections.

He said that Chandrababu is propagating as if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been going around him for an alliance, and slammed him over his “cheap politics”. “TDP leaders are daydreaming about coming to power and forming government, but in reality, people are ready to reject them again,” he claimed and added that Naidu has been trying hard to remove the frustration among the activists by starting such a propaganda. 

“A leader should always have people’s welfare as their only agenda and then people will give their mandate to him/her. One may have cheated them once, but cannot do that every time. Chandrababu Naidu is yet to realise this fact,” he said. 

It has been three years since Chandrababu was rejected by the public, but there was no attempt from him to either rectify his mistakes or gain people’s trust, Sajjala alleged. He said that Naidu has been trying to make an alliance to go through the coming elections and trying to make deals by extending support to the BJP in Telangana and seeking return support in Andhra Pradesh.

Sajjala said that YSRCP is a party that came from the ideas of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who has been worshipped by lakhs of people across the State, and his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proved his mettle by providing good governance. Naidu always went with an alliance to fight in general elections as he is not a people’s leader.

Video call row 
On the issue of YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav’s video call controversy, the YSRC leader reiterated that if the MP is found guilty, action will be initiated against him. “We are yet to receive a report whether it was morphed video or not,” he said and lashed out at TDP leaders criticising the delay in verifying the video. “They forget that Chandrababu Naidu’s vote-for-note case is still pending and his voice is yet to be verified,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp