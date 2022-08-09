Chandrababu Naidu daydreaming of CM chair, says Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has lambasted Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments that the yellow party will return to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024.

“He (Naidu) is daydreaming,” Sajjala said at a press conference on Monday. Describing Naidu as a “man without morals”, the Government Advisor (Public Affairs) said that the TDP chief has been looking for political alliances as the Opposition party reached the “ventilator stage” after losing the 2019 elections.

He said that Chandrababu is propagating as if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been going around him for an alliance, and slammed him over his “cheap politics”. “TDP leaders are daydreaming about coming to power and forming government, but in reality, people are ready to reject them again,” he claimed and added that Naidu has been trying hard to remove the frustration among the activists by starting such a propaganda.

“A leader should always have people’s welfare as their only agenda and then people will give their mandate to him/her. One may have cheated them once, but cannot do that every time. Chandrababu Naidu is yet to realise this fact,” he said.

It has been three years since Chandrababu was rejected by the public, but there was no attempt from him to either rectify his mistakes or gain people’s trust, Sajjala alleged. He said that Naidu has been trying to make an alliance to go through the coming elections and trying to make deals by extending support to the BJP in Telangana and seeking return support in Andhra Pradesh.

Sajjala said that YSRCP is a party that came from the ideas of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who has been worshipped by lakhs of people across the State, and his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proved his mettle by providing good governance. Naidu always went with an alliance to fight in general elections as he is not a people’s leader.

Video call row

On the issue of YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav’s video call controversy, the YSRC leader reiterated that if the MP is found guilty, action will be initiated against him. “We are yet to receive a report whether it was morphed video or not,” he said and lashed out at TDP leaders criticising the delay in verifying the video. “They forget that Chandrababu Naidu’s vote-for-note case is still pending and his voice is yet to be verified,” he said.

