Conduct soil tests after kharif, rabi: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to start preparations for procurement of agricultural produce cultivated during the present Kharif season from now itself. Speaking at a review meeting with senior officials of the Agriculture Department at his camp office on Monday, the Chief Minister made it clear that farmers should get the MSP. He emphasised that under no circumstances, the role of millers should be there in the procurement.

He directed the officials to conduct quality and quantity testing of paddy at all RBKs during procurement. He told the authorities to create awareness among the farmers about the process of procurement, and MSP through pamphlets, posters, and hoardings.

The Chief Minister instructed them to take all the necessary measures to prevent fraud and irregularities and told them to install weighbridges at the RBK level. Officials have been told to involve women employees of village secretariats in the crop procurement by providing incentives.

“Soil tests should be conducted regularly and soil test cards must be handed over to the farmers with all the details regarding their land. Provide advice and suggestions on the use of fertilisers and cultivation of crops to the farmers in accordance with the nature of the land,” Chief Minister told the officials.

He instructed the authorities to conduct soil tests after the end of every Kharif and Rabi. He said that RBKs should be helpful to farmers in crop cultivation. “They should act like a doctor who helps people to stay healthy. Officials should implement a programme for soil health on the lines of family doctor concept and farmers should be updated about their soil health on a periodical basis,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to initiate measures for effective functioning of RBKs by coordinating with other line departments. He said RBKs are facilitating farmers from seed to procurement of crops, and offering services related to fisheries, animal husbandry, free power supply and management of custom hire centres and stressed on coordinating with departments concerned like agriculture, fisheries, revenue, civil supplies, and disaster management. They were asked to chalk out plans for smooth functioning of RBKs.

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Department Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar and other officials were present.

