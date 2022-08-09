Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur council to act against illegal hoardings

A general body meeting of the Guntur council was held under the leadership of mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu at the GMC Council Hall on Monday.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kavati Manohar Naidu

Kavati Manohar Naidu (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A general body meeting of the Guntur council was held under the leadership of mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu at the GMC Council Hall on Monday. As many as 95 questions and 97 proposals were discussed during the course of the meeting. 

Some of the major issues on the agenda were damaged roads due to the incomplete UGD works, the progress of AMRUT water scheme works in Gorantla, and the expenditure of allotted Rs 50 lakh to every division in the city.

The corporators said the GMC was losing huge revenue due to illegal hoardings. On the other hand, the TDP corporators raised the delay in the construction and allotment of TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, and irregularities in Sulabh Complex tenders and set up of bus bay centres in the city, during the meeting. 

The members agreed on taking strict action against illegal hoardings in the city and increasing GMC’s revenue. They decided to redevelop parks that are in dilapidated condition due to several years of negligence.

Issues on agenda 
Some of the major issues on the agenda were damaged roads due to the incomplete UGD works, the progress of AMRUT water scheme works in Gorantla, and the expenditure of allotted `50 lakh to every division in the city 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp