Guntur council to act against illegal hoardings

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A general body meeting of the Guntur council was held under the leadership of mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu at the GMC Council Hall on Monday. As many as 95 questions and 97 proposals were discussed during the course of the meeting.

Some of the major issues on the agenda were damaged roads due to the incomplete UGD works, the progress of AMRUT water scheme works in Gorantla, and the expenditure of allotted Rs 50 lakh to every division in the city.

The corporators said the GMC was losing huge revenue due to illegal hoardings. On the other hand, the TDP corporators raised the delay in the construction and allotment of TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, and irregularities in Sulabh Complex tenders and set up of bus bay centres in the city, during the meeting.

The members agreed on taking strict action against illegal hoardings in the city and increasing GMC’s revenue. They decided to redevelop parks that are in dilapidated condition due to several years of negligence.

