YSRC giving political colour to patriotic events: TDP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu felt that the YSRC is stooping too low by using even patriotic programmes for political gains. In a release issued on Monday, Atchannaidu said that instead of taking stringent action against their party MP Gorantla Madhav, the YSRC is throwing mud on the TDP.

Why YSRC leaders are afraid of TDP chief’s N Chandrababu Naidu’s New Delhi visit on an invitation from the Centre to discuss the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, he sought to know. Atchannadiu made it clear that Naidu did not visit Delhi like the YSRC leaders for “waiver of criminal cases”.

YSRC leaders have a history of mortgaging Kadapa steel factory and Vizag steel plant, he alleged. The day is not too far when the people will chase out the YSRC, he said, adding that the ruling party leaders have the habit of using even patriotic programmes for political gains.

Except looting the exchequer for the past three years by drawing lakhs of rupees as salary every month, what kind of constructive advice Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has given to the government, he asked.

Sajjala is behaving like an extra-Constitutional authority and what right he has to criticise Naidu, the TDP leader asked.

Saying that the YSRC leaders are day-dreaming that they will come back to power in 2024 and it will remain as a dream, he said the downfall of the ruling party has begun with the people revolting against them when the government started the Gadapa Gadapaku.

