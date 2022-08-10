Alert issued in Andhra after second flood in Godavari in a month

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Fresh flood in Godavari river has been creating panic among the residents of three mandals in Eluru district, five mandals in Alluri Sitaramaraju district and island villages in Godavari districts. According to flood conservator Kasi Visveswararao, the water level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram is likely to go up to the first flood warning level in the next 24 hours.

The water level at the barrage touched 10.20 feet and may reach 11.75 feet by Wednesday. First flood warning will be issued once the water level crosses 11.75 feet at the barrage.The discharge of flood water from the barrage is 7.50 lakh cusecs. With the first warning issued at Bhadrachalam dam, the Godavari is in spate. District authorities in ASR, Eluru, East Godavari and West Godavari districts sounded high alert and asked the officers concerned to safeguard the flood banks.

Velerupadu, Kukkunuru and Polavaram in Eluru district, Chintur, Yetapaka, Kunavaram, VR Puram and Devipatnam in ASR district, more than 50 island villages in East and West Godavari districts were hit by Godavari floods in July. Nearly 200 villages were affected by the July floods.

In some habitations, relief operations have been continuing and power supply was not restored to many tribal hamlets in remote villages in eight mandals after the July flood.ASR district authorities directed the revenue authorities to shift people to safe places if the flood situation worsens. Sabari, Indravathi, Pranahita and other tributaries of river Godavari are also in spate.

West Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi visited Garagaparru and Duvva areas, which are likely to be affected by Yerra Kalva flood. She directed officials to strengthen the flood banks. Polavaram project superintendent engineer Narasimhamurthy said that water level at the spillway reached 29 feet and it may go up if the inflows increase.

First flood alert sounded at B’chalam

The Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration at 4 pm on Tuesday sounded the first flood alert. The water level in the Godavari river has reached 43 feet and is expected to reach 55 feet (above the third warning level of 53 feet) by the night, said district Collector D Anudeep. Water from the Indravathi and Pranahita rivers is entering the Godavari basin, causing a rise in water level. There is an ambience of panic around the town as residents gear up for floods for the second time this season.

