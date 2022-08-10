Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra generates 16 crore person days under NREGS

As the programme is demand driven, officials are confident that the Centre will call for a labour budget review meeting in a week and allocate more person days to AP.

Published: 10th August 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

The number of workers attending the MGNREGS works, which stood at more than 50 lakh per day at one point of time, has dropped to around eight lakh in August.

Image of daily wage labourers used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Against the 14 crore person days allocated to the State under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the government has generated 16 crore person days by August. As the programme is demand driven, officials are confident that the Centre will call for a labour budget review meeting in a week and allocate more person days to AP.

Even as the State government which generated more than 24 crore person days in 2021-22 and sent proposals to the Centre seeking 26 crore person days for 2022-23, the latter sanctioned only 14 crore person days.

However, as the programme is demand driven, the officials allowed all the wage seekers without any restrictions resulting in the achievement of 16 crore person days (two crore more than the allocated) in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department said the NREGS works reached peak with thousands of people opting for the scheme in May and June. Some districts in the State generated more than one crore person days in a month due to heavy demand.

The official observed that as there was no agriculture work in summer in most parts of the State, most of the villagers opted for NREGS works.

However, with the commencement of agriculture activities during the monsoon, the demand for the NREGS works has now declined to a great extent as the average number of workers attending the works in the first week of August, stood at a meagre 1.70 lakh a day across the State.

Proposals will be submitted to the Centre soon seeking allocation of more person days under NREGS, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NREGS
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp