Drunken man from Andhra steals APSRTC bus to go home 

Published: 10th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A man in drunken state stole an APSRTC bus in Vangara mandal headquarters in the early hours of Tuesday. The bus was found at Meesala Dolapeta village in Regidi-Amadalavalasa mandal and police arrested the accused who took the bus for a “joy ride”.

According to Vangara in charge of sub-inspector Janardhan, Chowdary Suresh of Ponduru went to Parvathipuram along with his friend to sell their bike on Monday. The duo started their return journey to Ponduru as the buyer did not turn up. However, his friend left him and fled with the bike while Suresh was in a drunken state. Suresh reached Vangara by night.

Meanwhile,  APSRTC driver Peela Bujji parked his students’ special bus near the Vangara police station and went to his friend’s house to sleep. Suresh noticed the APSRTC bus and decided to go to Rajam in the bus. Police said Suresh started the bus without a key. However, he missed  Rajam way as he was in a drunken state and went towards Regidi.

