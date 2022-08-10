Ex-Andhra MP’s son booked for ‘sexually harassing’ woman

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police have booked a case against GV Sri Raj, son of former MP from Amalapuram GV Harsha Kumar, under various sections of IPC, including illegal confinement, for allegedly trying to outrage a woman’s modesty. Police said Sri Raj was in an inebriated state when the incident happened. Rajamahendravaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kadali Venkateswara Rao said, police swung into action after they received a distress call from the woman and rescued her. Not disclosing any details about the complainant, the DSP said, Harsha Kumar’s son was booked under the Disha Act for outraging the modesty of the woman and sexually harassing her. It has been alleged that Sri Raj called the complainant to his farm house at Korukonda, where he allegedly molested her.“Based on the woman’s complaint, Korukonda police have registered a case against Sri Raj. We are probing the case from all angles,” the DSP said, adding that Sri Raj has not been taken into custody yet.