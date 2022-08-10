Give probation to eligible secretariat employees: JAC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Village/Ward Secretariat Employees Welfare Organisation, affiliated to the AP Joint Action Committee Amaravati, has urged the State government to declare probation for employees of village/ward secretariats.

Participating in a meeting of the Employees Welfare Organisation, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and other leaders said though 2,000 odd employees met all the requirements, their probation is yet to be declared.

The government should declare probation for the employees, who fulfilled the eligibility criteria immediately, they said. The Village/Ward Secretariat Employees Welfare Organisation also urged the government to take up transfers of village/ward staff at the earliest.

