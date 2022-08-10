Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation mulls action against owners of vacant lands

Published: 10th August 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) may soon start issuing notices to owners of vacant lands located in residential colonies, to maintain hygiene there or face action. Officials are mulling this move to tackle the growing mosquito population in the city.

According to official sources, the city has 12,000 vacant lands, out of which many are left unattended for several years. These sites are often treated as dumping yards by locals. This, coupled with waterlogging during rains, makes for an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. Several steps taken against such vacant land owners have failed to make an impact, an official said.

Ward volunteers and sanitary inspectors have been instructed to carry out regular inspections of the areas they are deployed at, and issue notices to the land owners who fail to keep up with the hygiene regulations.
In addition, GMC has decided to levy additional taxes on them.

According to the officials, notice boards were set up in over 600 vacant lands that are untidy, out of which owners of only 50 per cent responded and cleaned their lands.Recently, GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri instructed officials to issue notices to the land owners to clean their lands immediately. She asked officials to implement the regulations more strictly.

