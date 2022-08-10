Initiate action against MP: TDP to LS Speaker

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stepping up their efforts to mount pressure on the YSRC leadership to initiate action against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, who was allegedly caught making a nude video call to a woman, TDP MPs submitted a representation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against the MP. Meanwhile, the TDP organised a round-table meeting in Vijayawada demanding the expulsion of Madhav from the YSRC.

Speaking to the media after complaining to the Lok Sabha Speaker against the YSRC MP in New Delhi on Tuesday, TDP MPs Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar alleged that the YSRC was trying to divert the issue. “We are confident that the Lok Sabha Speaker will act on our representation,” the MPs said.

Rammohan alleged that the YSRC was making every effort to save Madhav as the party leadership was of the opinion that if action was initiated against the MP, then not a single leader would be safe. “Almost all the YSRC leaders are either involved in lewd videos or audios,” he remarked.

Ravindra Kumar said not just the MPs from AP, all others were seriously discussing the issue of Madhav. “How much time does it take for getting the forensic lab report on Madhav’s video?” he asked. On linking Madhav’s video with the cash-for-vote issue of TDP supremo, the MP shot back, “Where is the connection between the two? Not even an FIR is booked against Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRC has no ethics.”

Naidu too strongly condemned the alleged lewd behaviour of the YSRC MP. He asserted that one should continue in politics with self-respect.Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of remaining silent on the issue, instead of initiating stern action against such leaders.Meanwhile, a delegation of women was taken into preventive custody when it went to submit a representation to the DGP in Mangalagiri.

