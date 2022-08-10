Home States Andhra Pradesh

Medical college to start working from 2023: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Machilipatnam MLA asked to take possession of college buildings at earliest

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his determination to complete the pending works of Machilipatnam Medical College at the earliest. As many as  350 students are expected to enrol into the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course to be offered there from September 2023.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday inquired about the health condition of former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) over phone and wished him recovery since he was suffering from severe fever.Jagan asked the MLA about the progress of the medical college works in Machilipatnam.

He advised Nani to ensure that all facilities are in place for the launch of the novel batch from the next academic year.  The MLA was asked to take possession of the medical college buildings from the contractor at the earliest.

“The ongoing works should be completed within the stipulated time period and the medical college should be up and running from the next academic year,” the CM said.In case of any delay in construction and infrastructure works, the matter should be informed to him directly, he told Nani.

