TDP to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga

Published: 10th August 2022 05:11 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the programmes taken up by the Centre as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the TDP Politburo has exhorted party leaders and cadres to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga programme to be organised from August 13 to 15 in a big way. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will hoist the national flag at one of the district headquarters on August 15.

On the same day, leaders of village, mandal and constituency level will also celebrate the flag festival and take out bike rallies holding the national flag. The special politburo meeting held under the chairmanship of Naidu on Tuesday, resolved to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga on a grand note.

The politburo also resolved to urge the Centre to take up census of Backward Classes population and set up a ministry for BC welfare.Naidu shared the details of the national committee meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav attended by him in Delhi recently.

Greeting tribals on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Naidu said the ruling dispensations should treat the tribals living in agency areas and those having their habitations in plains equally. 

Assuring the tribals that the TDP will always be with them, he felt the need for the party to come back to power for the better future of the youth and rebuilding the State.  He expressed concern over deterioration of law and order in the State in the YSRC regime.

