CM Jagan Mohan Reddy orders revamp of social welfare hostels

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prepare an action plan for the integrated development of SC, ST, BC and minorities’ welfare hostels, along with Gurukuls in the State. “We have developed government schools in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu and construction of additional classrooms is underway. Similar approach should be adopted for the development of social welfare hostels and Gurukuls,” he asserted.

Holding a review meet on school infrastructure, Nadu-Nedu, social welfare hostels and Gurukuls at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan said he ordered an inspection of the hostels and residential schools to study their conditions. He felt that more has to be done in the hostels and schools. Hence, all the hostels and Gurukuls should be developed on a war-footing under Nadu-Nedu within a year.

“For decades together, no one is bothered about the welfare hostels and Gurukuls. Hence, the officials take up development of the hostels and Gurukuls, besides focusing on their maintenance on sound lines. The budget should be increased for this purpose and estimates should be prepared for maintaining hygienic conditions keeping in view the future of students. A maintenance fund on the lines of the one for schools should also be set up for hostels, he stressed.

Jagan said there should be a system for it. The facilities in the hostels and Gurukuls should be such that what we aspire in case our children stay in the hostels. Wardens and other staff should be appointed in all the hostels. A doctor should also be made available under the family doctor concept. Nutritious diet should be provided and estimates for diet charges should be prepared, he said.

“After ignoring the hostel students for years, the previous TDP regime increased the diet charges only before elections. We have to review the diet charges to ensure provision of quality food to students,” he said and wanted the officials to prepare proposals in this regard at the earliest. “We should take up construction of permanent buildings for all the hostels by next year and the existing hostels should be also developed,” he averred.

Ministers Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna (BC Welfare) and M Nagarjuna (Social Welfare), Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Principal Secretary (BC Welfare) B Jayalakshmi, Secretaries MM Nayak (Social Welfare), (Minority Welfare) A Md Imtiaz and Tribal Welfare Director M Jahnavi were present.

11.02 lakh to get Rs 694 cr under Vidya Deevena

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 694 crore into bank accounts of mothers’ of 11.02 lakh student beneficiaries under Vidya Deevena for the quarter April-June 2022 at a programme to be held at Bapatla on Thursday

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prepare an action plan for the integrated development of SC, ST, BC and minorities’ welfare hostels, along with Gurukuls in the State. “We have developed government schools in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu and construction of additional classrooms is underway. Similar approach should be adopted for the development of social welfare hostels and Gurukuls,” he asserted. Holding a review meet on school infrastructure, Nadu-Nedu, social welfare hostels and Gurukuls at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan said he ordered an inspection of the hostels and residential schools to study their conditions. He felt that more has to be done in the hostels and schools. Hence, all the hostels and Gurukuls should be developed on a war-footing under Nadu-Nedu within a year. “For decades together, no one is bothered about the welfare hostels and Gurukuls. Hence, the officials take up development of the hostels and Gurukuls, besides focusing on their maintenance on sound lines. The budget should be increased for this purpose and estimates should be prepared for maintaining hygienic conditions keeping in view the future of students. A maintenance fund on the lines of the one for schools should also be set up for hostels, he stressed. Jagan said there should be a system for it. The facilities in the hostels and Gurukuls should be such that what we aspire in case our children stay in the hostels. Wardens and other staff should be appointed in all the hostels. A doctor should also be made available under the family doctor concept. Nutritious diet should be provided and estimates for diet charges should be prepared, he said. “After ignoring the hostel students for years, the previous TDP regime increased the diet charges only before elections. We have to review the diet charges to ensure provision of quality food to students,” he said and wanted the officials to prepare proposals in this regard at the earliest. “We should take up construction of permanent buildings for all the hostels by next year and the existing hostels should be also developed,” he averred. Ministers Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna (BC Welfare) and M Nagarjuna (Social Welfare), Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Principal Secretary (BC Welfare) B Jayalakshmi, Secretaries MM Nayak (Social Welfare), (Minority Welfare) A Md Imtiaz and Tribal Welfare Director M Jahnavi were present. 11.02 lakh to get Rs 694 cr under Vidya Deevena Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 694 crore into bank accounts of mothers’ of 11.02 lakh student beneficiaries under Vidya Deevena for the quarter April-June 2022 at a programme to be held at Bapatla on Thursday