Education department steps in as science labs remain unused in schools of Andhra Pradesh

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With science laboratories turning into storage rooms and equipment becoming mere showpieces, the School Education Department has decided to step in and take matters into its own hands after receiving several complaints.On April 4, 2022, the Commissioner for School Education (CSE) issued orders to teachers, informing them that schools would be assessed and graded on the basis of the utilisation of science labs.It has been reported that science labs are not being utilised for the intended purpose over the past few years.

As per the CSE, the State government had set up lab facilities in 641 schools, including a few private ones, with a vision to ensure students look beyond books and conventional classroom teaching to understand scientific concepts and prove all theoretical concepts by conducting experiments in the labs.

Funds have also been allocated for science labs under the Central government’s Rashtriya Madhyamika Shiksha Abhiyan scheme.While in some schools students were reportedly not allowed into the labs, in others labs were turned into storage rooms. With equipment becoming mere showpieces, the students have not been able to gain practical experience on several scientific concepts.

Even though students had lodged a complaint on October 12, 2021, the situation has remained the same in several schools with a few exceptions.Officials of the School Education Departments explained that laboratory teaching is an important means of instruction in science because it provides training in observation, gives detailed information, evokes interest among students, assumes first-hand experience, makes learning more creative and also enhances psycho-motor skills.

AP Headmasters’ Association President GV Narayana Reddy reasoned that the teachers are not adequately trained to use the equipment. “While schools have been provided with necessary equipment, there is no water supply or proper drainage system in the labs. The allocation of funds for purchasing chemicals every year also has to be streamlined,” Narayana Reddy said, adding that a there is no proper system to monitor the functioning of these labs.

Teachers are prioritising completing syllabus that has increased in the recent past over conducting lab activities, he said.Noble Teachers Association state president Mukala Apparao said currently one period, which is 40 minutes, was being allocated for lab. He added that teachers need at least two periods to teach experiments to the students.

Speaking on the issue, Commissioner for School Education S Suresh Kumar said, equipment worth Rs 20 lakh was installed at labs in 641 schools with the with the support of funds under Atal Tinkering Lab initiative.He added that they will identify the issues for non-utilisation of labs and take corrective steps soon.

