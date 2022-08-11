Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former MP’s son abused me when I resisted molestation bid, says woman

The victim said when she came out to leave the place and boarded the car, Sri Raj came there and abused her.

Published: 11th August 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, Rape

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The woman, who lodged a complaint against GV Sri Raj, son of former Amalapuram MP GV Harsha Kumar, said he abused her when she resisted his attempt to molest her.The 27-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Korukonda police on Wednesday stating that Sri Raj had tried to outrage her modesty and an FIR has also been filed. In her complaint, a copy of which is available with TNIE, the woman said she along with her friend went to a birthday party where another friend met them. One of them called Sri Raj to join the party and he came in a car. Later, he asked them to come to his farm house.

“Sri Raj had smoked weed in the farm house after that he started misbehaving with us,” she alleged. As she resisted his attempt to molest her, he abused her and behaved rudely, the woman said. The victim said when she came out to leave the place and boarded the car, Sri Raj came there and abused her. Later, she got down from the car, came to the airport road and called Dial 100 for police help.GV Harsha Kumar said the woman was dressed in an inappropriate manner and his son had admonished her.

She withdrew police case, claims ex-MP
GV Harsha Kumar, in a social media post, said the woman was dressed in an inappropriate manner and his son had admonished her. She lodged the complaint against Sri Raj and later withdrew it, he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amalapuram FIR Former MP Molestation
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp