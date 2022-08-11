Former MP’s son abused me when I resisted molestation bid, says woman

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The woman, who lodged a complaint against GV Sri Raj, son of former Amalapuram MP GV Harsha Kumar, said he abused her when she resisted his attempt to molest her.The 27-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Korukonda police on Wednesday stating that Sri Raj had tried to outrage her modesty and an FIR has also been filed. In her complaint, a copy of which is available with TNIE, the woman said she along with her friend went to a birthday party where another friend met them. One of them called Sri Raj to join the party and he came in a car. Later, he asked them to come to his farm house.

“Sri Raj had smoked weed in the farm house after that he started misbehaving with us,” she alleged. As she resisted his attempt to molest her, he abused her and behaved rudely, the woman said. The victim said when she came out to leave the place and boarded the car, Sri Raj came there and abused her. Later, she got down from the car, came to the airport road and called Dial 100 for police help.GV Harsha Kumar said the woman was dressed in an inappropriate manner and his son had admonished her.

She withdrew police case, claims ex-MP

GV Harsha Kumar, in a social media post, said the woman was dressed in an inappropriate manner and his son had admonished her. She lodged the complaint against Sri Raj and later withdrew it, he said

