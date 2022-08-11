Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt protecting Madhav in lewd video call: TDP

Alleging that Anantapur SP Fakeerappa was just reading out the script sent from Tadepalli, he expressed surprise at the statement of the SP that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Published: 11th August 2022 05:08 AM

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The opposition TDP has felt that the ugly video issue of Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav is being deliberately diverted. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu said the Anantapur SP was hiding the facts and trying to protect Madhav as per the directions from Tadepalli.

Wondering over the SP expressing his inability saying that they could unearth the facts only after getting the original video, Atchannaidu said it is easy for the police to ascertain the facts if they are sincere. He sought to know whether the police have the guts to hand over the case to the CBI if they are unable to bring out the facts.

Speaking to media persons at the party central office in Mangalagiri, TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said the whole country was shocked with the nude video of Madhav. Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and AP Women’s  Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma had clearly stated that action would be initiated against the MP once the forensic lab report is submitted. “But now they are changing their version,” the former MLA pointed out.

Alleging that Anantapur SP Fakeerappa was just reading out the script sent from Tadepalli, he expressed surprise at the statement of the SP that a case has been registered and investigation is on.“While Madhav himself has admitted that he lodged a complaint to police to probe the lewd video call, the SP is now saying that a follower of the MP, Konathala Venkateswara Rao, has lodged the complaint. Which is correct,” he asked and felt that the YSRC government seems to be not interested in bringing out the facts.

“How the SP can claim that the video is not original and is morphed. Only experts can say whether a particular video is original or not. It is nothing but an attempt to escape by claiming that the lewd video was posted on social media from a mobile phone number from the United Kingdom, the TDP leader observed.

