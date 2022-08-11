IGMC getting ready for grand Independence-day celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and Vijayawada city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Wednesday inspected the arrangements being made for the Independence Day parade and celebrations on August 15 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium.Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest for the Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing the media after the inspection, the District Collector said that elaborate arrangements would be made for the independence day celebrations. He reviewed the arrangements for sitting in the gallery, parade area pathway and other amenities provided to the guests and visitors.“Instructed all the stakeholders and departments to make the event a grand success,” said Dilli Rao.

CP Rana said necessary arrangements were made so that officials will follow the minute to minute programme, decoration of the venue, seating arrangements for guests as well as invitees, security arrangements, installation of public address system, illumination of the venue, display of tableaus, besides other important things which are required for the conduct of the successful event.

“On August 15, traffic will be diverted for security reasons. A total of 600 police personnel will be deployed for the event,” he said.He asked the officials concerned to expedite the works and complete them at the earliest.

Call to Participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Poster Master General of Vijayawada Region Sayeed Rasheed has called upon the public to be part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Addressing a press conference at his office here on Wednesday, Rasheed said that 1.6 lakh post offices across the country started selling the Tricolour from August 1. He appealed to the general public to purchase the national flag and mount it on the top of their houses to spread patriotism.

