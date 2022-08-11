Srikakulam doctor escapes kidnap bid, one detained

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two unidentified people tried to kidnap Srikakulam KIMS Hospital Managing Director Dr G Someswara Rao in Srikakulam town on Wednesday. The abduction was foiled as locals swiftly responded to the doctor’s shout for help.

As per information reaching here, Dr Rao—residing at SLS Heights in Srikakulam—was leaving his building as per his daily routine to play badminton, when two masked men attacked him. Youngsters came to his rescue when the doctor shouted for help. They were able to get hold of one kidnapper, reportedly from Vizag.

II Town Police rushed to the scene and launched a probe.Eyewitnesses said, more than two people came to abduct the doctor, but only two entered the building and the rest stayed in a car. Police suspect land disputes to be reason for the abduction bid.

CI Eswar Prasad said, “We are checking CCTV footage to trace the accused. A search is on to nab the others involved in the kidnap. A case was registered under IPC Sections 342, 323 and 364.”

