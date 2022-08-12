Home States Andhra Pradesh

60-yr-old man in Andhra gets 20 years jail term for raping minor

According to the prosecution, the man used to take the minor girl with him when he went to graze cattle in the hills outside the village.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:01 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The First Class Additional District Court here on Thursday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor girl.Judge A Srinivasa Kumar also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on BJ Pullaiah of Sangapatnam in Owk mandal. He will have to undergo six additional months’ jail term if he fails to pay the penalty.

According to the prosecution, the man used to take the minor girl with him when he went to graze cattle in the hills outside the village.He raped the girl multiple times, and the incident came to light when she was four months pregnant.

The minor’s father lodged a complaint with Revanuru police on March 13, 2019, and named Pullaiah as the suspect. A case was registered the next day under Section 376 of IPC (rape) and Section 6 of POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault). Police collected the DNA samples of both the girl and the man, which resulted in his conviction.

