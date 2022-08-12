Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court strikes down counsellors’ plea against Kesineni’s vote

However, the orders were limited to the colleges, which filed the writ petition in the High Court.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday struck down the petition filed by counsellors of YSRC in the Kondapalli municipality questioning the writ filed by TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) seeking permission from the court to exercise his vote in elections to the chairperson and vice chairperson post in the municipality.

Nani had filed the petition during the elections to urban local bodies seeking necessary directions from the court in favour of him to vote during the elections to the chairperson and vice chairperson post in Kondapalli municipality as an ex-officio member.

The court allowed Nani to vote as an ex-officio member but asked the authorities not to declare the results till its orders. Later, the YSRC counsellors filed a petition challenging the maintainability of Nani’s petition. Justice D Ramesh had earlier heard both the sides and reserved his orders on the petition. Justice Ramesh on Thursday struck down the petitions of the YSRC councillors stating that the writ filed by Nani has maintainability.

‘Permit private DEd colleges in DCET counselling’

The High Court directed DCET convener and School Education Commissioner to permit even private DEd Colleges to participate in DCET counselling.Hearing a petition filed by the managements of private DEd colleges challenging the government decision not permitting them to participate in the DEd counselling, Justice B Krishna Mohan directed the officials to extend the schedule of DEd counselling if needed.

However, the orders were limited to the colleges, which filed the writ petition in the High Court. The judge directed the respondents to file a counter with full details and posted further hearing to September 8.
Earlier, petitioner’s counsel M Sri Vijay argued that permitting government colleges to participate in the counselling, while barring private college was discrimination and informed the court that NCET orders of cancelling recognition of the private DEd colleges was stayed by the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Kesineni Srinivas
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp