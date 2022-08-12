Andhra Pradesh High Court strikes down counsellors’ plea against Kesineni’s vote

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday struck down the petition filed by counsellors of YSRC in the Kondapalli municipality questioning the writ filed by TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) seeking permission from the court to exercise his vote in elections to the chairperson and vice chairperson post in the municipality.

Nani had filed the petition during the elections to urban local bodies seeking necessary directions from the court in favour of him to vote during the elections to the chairperson and vice chairperson post in Kondapalli municipality as an ex-officio member.

The court allowed Nani to vote as an ex-officio member but asked the authorities not to declare the results till its orders. Later, the YSRC counsellors filed a petition challenging the maintainability of Nani’s petition. Justice D Ramesh had earlier heard both the sides and reserved his orders on the petition. Justice Ramesh on Thursday struck down the petitions of the YSRC councillors stating that the writ filed by Nani has maintainability.

‘Permit private DEd colleges in DCET counselling’

The High Court directed DCET convener and School Education Commissioner to permit even private DEd Colleges to participate in DCET counselling.Hearing a petition filed by the managements of private DEd colleges challenging the government decision not permitting them to participate in the DEd counselling, Justice B Krishna Mohan directed the officials to extend the schedule of DEd counselling if needed.

However, the orders were limited to the colleges, which filed the writ petition in the High Court. The judge directed the respondents to file a counter with full details and posted further hearing to September 8.

Earlier, petitioner’s counsel M Sri Vijay argued that permitting government colleges to participate in the counselling, while barring private college was discrimination and informed the court that NCET orders of cancelling recognition of the private DEd colleges was stayed by the court.

