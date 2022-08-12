Home States Andhra Pradesh

Executive Officer urges devotees to visit Tirumala temple as per their time slots

When some callers complained that some staff were collecting money, he said there is a separate Vigilance wing to look into such bribery and cheating cases.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Thursday said the 7,000-odd rooms available at Tirumala are sufficient for only 35,000 devotees and accommodation stands as a perennial problem. With over one lakh devotees visiting the temple daily after the relaxation of Covid-19 norms, the occupancy rate of rooms has registered an all-time high of 180 percent.

Speaking to the media, he said it has been an uphill task to provide rooms to all devotees coming to Tirumala as accommodation is going to be a major challenge as was in the past, in the present and even in future. “Hence, devotees should come to Tirumala for darshan as per their time-slots. Both the High Court and State government have put a stay on new constructions in Tirumala,’’ he pointed out. About 2,000 rooms are made available for online reservation and another 15,000 persons could be accommodated in the Pilgrim Amenities Complexes (PACs). Even counters are opened for reservations in the virtual queue line.
Brahmotsavams

Speaking on the arrangements to be made for the Salakatla (annual) Brahmotsavams at Tirumala from September 27-October 5 during the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme, he said the TTD was making all arrangements to give devotees divine blessings of Sri Malayappa Swamy with colourful Vahana Sevas that are going to be held after two years along the Mada Streets.

He said before the annual Brahmotsavams this year, all the rest houses in Tirumala will be provided with hot water geysers. As of now, 4,500 geysers are placed in the rest houses at Tirumala and before the commencement of annual Brahmotsavams next month end, all the rooms, rest houses and cottages will be geared up with new hot water geysers.

When a caller asked the EO to allocate rooms to the senior citizens in the first floor considering their age by designing a separate software application, Dharma Reddy said he will look into the issue.When some callers complained that some staff were collecting money, he said there is a separate Vigilance wing to look into such bribery and cheating cases.“We have taken disciplinary action against a few bad elements.  We will definitely initiate stern action against the guilty,” the TTD EO maintained.

23L visit temple in July
Darshan: 23.40 lakh devotees had Srivari darshan
Hundi collection: Rs 139.33 crore.
1.07 crore laddus were sold in July
53.41 lakh devotees had Anna Prasadam
Kalyanakatta: In all, 10.97 lakh devotees offered hair tonsuring as part of their vows to Sri Venkateswara

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in TTD
The Tricolour will be hoisted at the houses of all TTD employees’ as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on August 15. The TTD is also planning to hold  a rally from the Administrative Building to Mahatma Gandhi Statue after Independence Day celebrations in the Parade Grounds of TTD on August 15.

