Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitates ENC Gallantry awardees

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated gallantry awardees, both serving and retired personnel of Eastern Naval Command, at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Published: 12th August 2022 04:55 AM

Governor with gallantry awardees of ENC Eastern Naval Command at Raj Bahvan in Vijayawada on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated gallantry awardees, both serving and retired personnel of Eastern Naval Command, at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the felicitation of Gallantry awardees assumes significance as the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav as part of 75 years of India’s Independence.

The Governor recalled the event when the ‘Victory Flame’ was brought to the Raj Bhavan, as part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations, commemorating the 50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 war and felicitation of the war widows and the Gallantry award winners of the 1971 war.

He said his visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi was a memorable moment for him as he could lay a wreath at the memorial as a mark of respect for the brave war heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The Gallantry Award winners who have been felicitated by the Governor during the programme include serving personnel Commodore Varun Singh and Captain Milind Mohan Mokashi (Shaurya Chakra), Capt. AK Thomurothu, Commanders Shailender Singh, GB Yaduvanshi, Dhirender Bisht, Lt. Commander Manu Mishra, Petty Officers Thongbam Prakash Singh, LA Amit, MC A Ramesh Kumar Mukhar - Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and retired personnel Commodore Chinnaveerayya, YSM, NM (G), Commander Jai Prakash, and Commander L Kakshmana Rao, Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry).  Commodore M Goverdhan Raju, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh, Lt. Commander Dinesh Kumar and  Coordinating Officer PS Surya Prakash were present.

