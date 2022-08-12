Ongole beautification, infrastructure works on cards

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Beautification of the district headquarters, road and drainage development works and enhancement of greenery are proposed in the fresh master plan prepared by Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC). The civic body has proposed works worth Rs 250 crore for the comprehensive development and beautification of Ongole.

“We have submitted a master plan for infrastructure development of areas under the OMC limits to the government. A model road from the collectorate to National Highway (to be developed as a short-length expressway), beautification of all main road junctions, laying of new roads and drainage channels, development of children/theme parks and improving green cover in and around the city have been proposed,” OMC commissioner M Venkateswara Rao told TNIE.

On the other hand, the civic body has been collecting an average of Rs 26 crore as tax from 64,000 assessments in the corporation limits. As per the government’s directions, it has enhanced the tax tariff by 15 per cent. “Out of the targeted tax collection of Rs 45 cr for April-July period, we recovered nearly Rs 30 core. Our officials and ward secretariat administrative staff are vigorously working to collect the remaining dues. We hope to meet 90-95 % of our target,” the commissioner added.

